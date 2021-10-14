Leon Neal via Getty Images Health secretary Sajid Javid announced that GP surgeries will receive £250million in emergency funding to help boost the number of face-to-face appointments.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has been accused of pulling out of an event at the “last minute” on the day he announced measures to improve access to GPs.

The money is intended to help surgeries recruit extra temporary staff and to give patients a greater choice of appointments, with data on such appointments published by individual surgeries.

But there has already been a backlash against the proposals, with the British Medical Association warning it could prompt some to leave the profession altogether.

Speaking at the Royal College of GPs’ annual conference in Liverpool, Dr Michael Mulholland said Javid would not longer be attending the gathering as planned.

“Unfortunately we do have one change to the programme,” he said.

“The secretary of state for health for England is unable to join us today either in person or by video link.

“This is because, and I need to get this right, he had to ‘clear his diary to ensure he can fight for the NHS in the spending review, or be anywhere else you may have seen or heard him this morning’.

“As I said before, we didn’t start the fire.”

And GP Alan Shirley accused Javid of being “too frit to come and defend it in front of GPs canceling at the last minute”.