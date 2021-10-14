Sajid Javid Admits He's Still Not Read The Bombshell Covid Report

Sajid Javid admitted on Thursday he had still not read the damning Covid report about the government’s initial handling of the pandemic.

The report, compiled by two separate MP committees and released on Tuesday, called the UK’s response to the start of the pandemic the “worst public health failure ever”.

Javid, the health secretary, told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: ”I actually haven’t had the opportunity to study every word of the report.

“I’ve seen at the top lines, I will take a closer look this weekend.”

BBC interviewer Martha Kearney interrupted: “You’ve not read it?”

“Not every word, no I haven’t,” the health secretary replied, “and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“I will look at it properly this weekend, I’ve discussed it with Jeremy Hunt the chair of the select committee who also did the report alongside Greg Clark.

“But it’s important that this work is done, and we will learn lessons, but as I say the most important work is going to be the public health inquiry.”

The 150-page document called Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date is a scathing take on the government’s failure to lockdown the country early enough when Covid first became a problem in Europe towards the beginning of 2020.