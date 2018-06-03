Sunday Shows Round Up: Sajid Javid And Stella Creasy Pile Pressure On Theresa May

With the Sunday Politics off-air until next week, and Peston off-air until the Autumn, it was a slimmed down day for the Sunday Shows.

Here’s your round-up.

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid committed an awful lot of, what we call in the trade, ‘news’ this morning.

His interview with Andrew Marr ranged from police funding to Windrush, visas for doctors to Islamophobia.

The main takeaway from his appearance is that is not afraid to take on legacy left by his predecessor-but-one in the job, Theresa May.

On policing…

Sajid Javid confirmed that the Government plans to recruit 2,000 extra officers into the security services to fight the “severe terrorist threat”.

He also reiterated his pledge – first made in a speech to the Police Federation in May – to seek extra funding for police in the next spending review.

He said: “That is part of the announcement making sure we have all the resources we need to fight this severe terrorist threat.

“The terrorist threat is top of my mind, something I think of every single day, what more we can do.”