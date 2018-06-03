A cross-party coalition of MPs is calling on the Government to repeal a 150-year-old piece of legislation that criminalises abortion.

Labour backbencher Stella Creasy, who backs the move, has said that repealing the Offences against the Persons Act 1861 would remove a block to abortion law reform in Northern Ireland.

Creasy, appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, said the current law placed women in the same category as rapists.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a political headache over the issue, however, because her fragile administration depends on the support of 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs, who strongly oppose any reform to Northern Ireland’s strict laws.