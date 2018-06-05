Almost three months on from the shocking poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, 100 counter-terror officers still remain in Salisbury, the Met Police has reported.

In the weeks since the nerve agent attack which left both victims critically ill, 250 detectives from across the Counter Terrorism Policing Network have been involved in the “painstaking” attempted murder investigation, the force said.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, a Wiltshire police officer who was amongst the first to respond to the incident and was contaminated by the nerve agent, remains off work despite being discharged in March.

Announcing that officers are still dealing with a number of “unique and complex issues” in the “extremely challenging” probe, Scotland Yard revealed the huge scale of the investigation.

While officers have scoured through more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage to determine the culprit, more than 2,300 pieces of evidence have been recovered - around 850 of which have had to be stored at the Defence Science and Technology Lab due to contamination issues.

So far, detectives have carried out 190 examinations at the Porton Down laboratory.

Meanwhile: