Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reveals Why He’ll Never 'Talk Badly' About Her

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, has insisted he isn’t going to badmouth the iconic singer following their divorce.

In an interview with People published over the weekend, Sam said that he’s not down to “talk badly about each other” post-divorce, despite being the one who ended his and Britney’s relationship.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he said.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he continued.

Sam went on to call his former ties to the pop star a “blessing”.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” Sam said.

Sam and Britney first started dating in 2016 after he appeared in the music video for her song, Slumber Party.

The model tied the knot with the Toxic singer in June 2022. They ended their marriage 14 months later, after Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In Britney’s bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, which she finished writing before Sam filed for divorce, she called him a “gift from God”.

After news broke of the pair’s divorce, the Grammy-winning artist revealed she was “shocked” by the split on social media.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business,” Britney wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.”