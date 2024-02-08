Britney Spears Claims She Once Made Out With Ben Affleck In Candid Instagram Post

Britney Spears and Ben Affleck J Merritt/Getty/Kevin Winter

Britney Spears has claimed she once made out with Ben Affleck in one of her always-candid Instagram posts.

Reflecting on the night in question on Wednesday, the chart-topping star posted a picture of herself posing with the Oscar-winning actor and esteemed songwriter Diane Warren.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote alongside the now-deleted photo. “He’s such a great actor.”

Britney continued: “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”

“Psss I actually forgot,” she added, alongside a sting of winking emojis.

Around the time the picture in question was taken, Britney shared during an interview on The View that her top celebrity crushes were Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

“I like kind of scruffy,” she claimed.

Britney recently lifted the lid on more of her personal life – as well as her past romances with fellow singer Justin Timberlake and actor Colin Farrell – in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

The Piece Of Me star is currently single following her split from husband Sam Asghari last year, while Ben made headlines in 2022 when it was revealed he’d married Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was previously engaged for just over a year in the early 2000s.