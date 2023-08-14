Sam Smith Reveals Emotional Story Behind Tearful On-Stage Moment

Sam Smith seen performing live on stage earlier this year Frank Hoensch via Getty Images

Sam Smith had an emotional moment on stage in Canada over the weekend, as they celebrated a significant moment in their music career.

The Grammy winner was seen wiping away tears as they soaked up the cheers of appreciation from the crowd, while bringing their Gloria tour to the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night.

Advertisement

“Oh my god, I was trying to hard not to cry,” they could be heard saying.

Sam shared footage from the gig – originally captured by @mikechaar on Instagram – and revealed exactly why playing the Canadian venue was so significant for them.

“When I was in my early teens, a DVD of Rihanna’s Girl Gone Bad tour came out and the show was at the Bell Centre,” Sam told their fans. “I watched it religiously. I was totally obsessed. Deep down it was my life’s mission to get to that room and to sing on that stage.

“My first time doing a show on that stage was at 21 years old with the In The Lonely Hour tour and it was my favourite show of the entire tour. You’ve just done it again.”

Sam continued: “Last night made me feel a type of way I don’t think I’ve ever felt on stage. I’ve never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever. It makes every hard and challenging moment so worth it.

Advertisement

“The love for music and art in Montréal is astounding. I’m deeply deeply grateful to you all. You made that confused 14 year old queer kid watching [Rihanna] from a TV in a tiny village in England’s dreams come true last night.”

They signed off the post writing: “I love you irrevocably.”

Sam is currently climbing the UK singles chart with their latest release, which is a collaboration with Calvin Harris.

The song, which is called Desire, is currently sitting at number 12, after reaching number 18 upon its release.

Sam and Calvin previously teamed up on the hit Promises in 2018, which went on to reach the top spot.