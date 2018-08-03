It is now more than a week since a “much-loved” midwife, Samantha Eastwood, was last seen leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital in Staffordshire. The alarm was raised when she failed to turn up for her 7pm night shift last Friday. She has not been seen or heard from since, which her family has described as “so out of character.” Police are treating her case as a “high-risk missing person” inquiry. In the week since she disappeared, the national headlines have been dominated with “missing midwife” appeals for information. On Friday her sister, Gemma Eastwood, made a tearful appeal for help in tracing her the 28-year-old, who is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in, with shoulder-length ginger hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion with freckles. Speaking to the press, her sister said: “We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong.” She said her missing sibling was “a happy, bubbly and smiley woman” and her “best friend and partner in crime.” “Without her, half of me has gone,” she said. “She is caring, harmless and gentle. Samantha is selfless and would do anything for anyone before herself.” SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Pinterest CLOSE Last Sighting Samantha Eastwood was last seen on CCTV, still dressed in blue hospital scrubs and carrying a green bag, leaving work and driving off alone in her Volvo XC60 last Friday at 7.47am. Her car was found parked in the driveway of her home in Greenside Avenue, Baddeley Green, Staffordshire, with the keys still inside.

We're releasing CCTV footage of missing person Samantha Eastwood's last confirmed sightings. We would like to ask the public to come forward with any information no matter how insignificant. Our primary aim is to get Samantha home & back with her family. https://t.co/yWzWMauBgD pic.twitter.com/oJBfjJp0ba — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) August 1, 2018

SWNS Footage of the 28-year-old leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital after finishing a night shift at 7.45am has been shared by police

SWNS CCTV of her leaving the hospital in her Volvo is the last confirmed sighting of Eastwood

A ‘Scream’ Detectives said they are aware of a report that neighbours heard “a scream” in the vicinity of Eastwood’s address at about 2pm on Friday. A spokesman said: “It forms part of one of a number of theories and ongoing investigations,” but was unable to comment further.

PA Graphics

Her Private Life Eastwood had been in a relationship with John Peake, 34, and was engaged to be married last month, however their relationship ended in January and the wedding was called off. It is understood Peake moved out of her home at the start of the year. Peake, who works for a steam train company, has since made several heartfelt pleas on social media for her return. On Friday, he urged his Facebook friends to “please get Sam home safely, we all miss her.” Last week, her uncle Barry Eastwood told the Daily Mail: “Samantha was going to get married but it fell through. She went to Keele University and she went down to Staffordshire and met a lad there. He has been looking out for her. I am concerned about Samantha though, I have not seen her for a long time.” Just three weeks before she vanished, Eastwood put her unused wedding dress up for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace for £400. The advert reads: “Bought in sample sale. Not worn, apart from being tried on in the shop. Size 14. In very good condition apart from a few loose threads and broken zip head (zip still works).” Her mother Carole Eastwood had shared the advert to her own Facebook page.

Facebook Weeks before vanishing, Eastwood placed her unused wedding dress online for sale after her marriage was called off

Facebook Eastwood's former fiancé, John Peake, has posted several links appealing for help to find her

Does She Have Anything With Her? Detectives say Eastwood left her bank cards at home and is believed to have “no access to money.” As well as her car, her house keys also remain at her home. But though her bank cards are at her property, police have appealed for information about a missing purse. The Radley wallet is navy with a blue, pink and orange striped dog on the front, and has not been seen since she vanished last week. Police are unable to say what, if anything, was in the purse but have said it appears to be the only missing item belonging to her.

We’re appealing for information about a purse missing from Samantha’s home. The Radley purse is navy with a blue, pink & orange striped dog on the front has not been found since Samantha went missing on Friday.Anyone with info, please call 101 quoting incident 940 of 27 July pic.twitter.com/21sCvIVHhT — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) August 3, 2018