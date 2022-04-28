A new Samsung campaign has caused a stir on Twitter – but for all the wrong reasons.

Showcasing its new smart watch, the advert shows a woman waking up at 2am and then going for a run through deserted, poorly-lit streets while wearing headphones.

The voiceover says: “’Sleep at night. Run faster, push harder, follow the herd’ – not for me. I run on a different schedule – mine.

“Your Galaxy. Your Way.”

The runner can be seen interacting with various people during her outing including a cyclist, a person at a bus stop, someone on the side of road and a group who seem to have been for a night out.

All of these encounters appear to be very friendly, which has certainly surprised people on Twitter.

That part in the advert for #Samsung where the cyclist goes up to the woman on the bridge actually gives me anxiety 😬🤯 — Kitty (@kittyannekaty) April 28, 2022

Samsung Galaxy doing an advert for a fitness watch where a woman goes running alone? At night? You have to laugh — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 23, 2022

But the ad has also been accused of being particularly tone deaf as it comes after a year of heightened conversation about women’s safety.

Ashling Murphy was killed in January this year while out jogging in Ireland at 4pm, prompting another wave of public outrage over the dangers women face when out in public.

Reclaim These Streets, a women’s safety group, described it as “totally tone deaf” in light of Murphy’s death. Her murder also sparked the hashtag #shewasonarun, where people started sharing their own experiences of being harassed while jogging.

Esther Newman, from Women’s Running magazine, said the advert is “not representing the truth”.

She told Radio 1 Newsbeat: “It’s really shocking. I don’t know any woman who would be running at 2am in the morning. Certainly not in a city.”

She added: “Wearing headphones is a contentious point. Most women runners I know don’t wear headphones and that’s during the day, because they are concerned about their safety.”

Newman said her contributors believe “it’s a very very small” portion of men who make women feel unsafe, but encouraged advertisers to focus on how men can make women feel more comfortable while running.

The online running community Run Mummy Run also told the BBC that the portrayal of women running at night was “unrealistic” as they do not have “the luxury of this type of freedom with [their] safety” in reality.

It’s not just the running aspect of this campaign which misses the mark – women’s safety in general has become one of the most pressing issues of the last year.

ONS stats revealed one in two women compared to one in seven men feel unsafe when walking alone after dark in a quiet street near their home.

Only in September 2021, Sabina Nessa was attacked and killed while walking through a southeast London park.

The campaign also launched just 13 months after the death of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped, raped and killed by a then-serving police officer. She was walking home through Clapham at around 9pm at the time.

These high-profile cases – particularly Everard’s – pushed women’s safety to the top of the news agenda.

People on Twitter this week have suggested that the ad is so out of touch it must have been produced with hardly any women.

the samsung advert where the woman feels empowered to go for her daily run across london at 2am… tell me your agency is all men without telling me etc x — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) April 16, 2022

Hey @samsung how realistic do you think your advert of a woman running at 2am is on a scale of one to are you mad?

This couldn’t be further from the experience of pretty much all women, especially wearing headphones! Assuming the only women involved in the making was the actress — Jack of all Tirades. (@InCockKneeToe) April 21, 2022

Sorry Samsung but when a woman is wearing headphones running at night & a bike pulls up next to her she doesn’t smile, relaxed. Ridiculous advert. Unfortunately we do not own the night, the real world for female runners at night is quite different — Welshgirl (@runteachtravel) April 20, 2022

The new @Samsung advert is just a woman running through a city centre, at night, in the dark, on her own.

With headphones in.



This advert wasn’t directed by a woman 😂 — Lucy Spraggan (@lspraggan) April 21, 2022

There's a Samsung advert where a lone woman goes running at 2 am in the morning, with earbuds in, and all I can think of is how unsafe that is. How many women were involved in the making of this ad? — Stella (@stellaselkie) April 21, 2022

⁦@SamsungMobile⁩ ⁦@SamsungUK⁩ I would love this to be something that women could do. But they can’t, and don’t. Deserted streets, poorly lit, 2am, ear buds? Did anyone actually test this ad first, or did marketing and the agency have a stroke? https://t.co/zgDOjvzVpi — Alice O'Neill (@alicerawding) April 28, 2022

Many more openly explained their own personal angst over seeing the ad.

Very pleased the Samsung 2am running advert is getting discussed #r4today - it makes me anxious just watching it. Feels more like the opening scene of a Nordic Noir as a woman runs alone through a city at night. — Emilie (@EmilieCope91) April 28, 2022

Just seen a Samsung advert where a woman gets up at 2am and then goes for a run, in the dark, alone, with ear buds in. Do........any women work at Samsung? — A New Chapter - Children’s Bookstore (@ANewChapterBks) April 25, 2022

Every time I see that stupid Samsung advert I want to throw something through the telly. Were there NO women in the room in that entire process? Or did they just not have a voice? pic.twitter.com/Pd0hqTRonW — Rowena (@JustRowena) April 24, 2022