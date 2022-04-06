Sandra Bullock Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The Miss Congeniality movies might be one of the most beloved film series of all time, but Sandra Bullock isn’t convinced the second one should have ever been made.

Sandy played FBI agent Gracie Hart in the 2000 film before reprising her role in its follow-up Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Dangerous in 2005.

However, in an interview with Metro, the star admitted she believes it should have remained as a one-off.

Sandra was asked about a possible third instalment, to which she replied: “God no! No, no.

“Two shouldn’t have been done but I’m glad that it did because of Regina [King], who I just freaking adore. That one should have remained a one-off.”

But while Sandra might not be up for playing Gracie again, she does have an idea for a prequel for a young version of her character, complete with “the moustache and the monobrow”.

“Gracie Hart in her 11, 12-year-old life, still acting very much the same as Gracie Hart as an adult would be cute,” she said.

Sandra as Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous Moviestore/Shutterstock

Miss Congeniality 2 is not the only sequel of hers Sandra believes should not have been made.

During a recent interview with TooFab, the Oscar winner was asked if there was any film she was initially “embarrassed” about but eventually “came around to”.

“I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” she then offered, before naming the sequel to Speed as her pick.

