Saoirse Ronan Admits Harry Potter Rejection 'Stayed With Me Over The Years'

Saoirse Ronan via Associated Press

Saoirse Ronan has admitted there’s one rejection that took her many years to get over.

The four-time Oscar nominee began her acting career as a child performer, appearing in films like The Lovely Bones and Atonement as a teenager.

Around this time, she tried out for the part of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, despite knowing she was too young for the character.

Still, it turns out that being turned away from the fantasy series was not an easy pill for Saoirse to swallow.

She told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: “There are things that you’ll pass on, and then they come out, and you think, ‘Oh God, that was a misstep on my part’. but I think the one that stayed with me over the years – I didn’t say no to it, I just didn’t get the part…”

“I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago,” she continued, joking that “half of Ireland” came to audition for the Irish character. “I knew I wasn’t going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in Harry Potter and it was the coolest thing ever.”

Evanna Lynch wound up landing the role of Luna Lovegood, beginning with the fifth film, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix.

The film hit cinemas in 2007, the same year Saoirse wound up appearing in Atonement, landing her first Oscar nomination when she was still just 12 years old.

Earlier this week, Saoirse was asked about another role she almost played, following rumours she turned down a major role in a Marvel movie.