27/09/2019 14:04 BST | Updated 27/09/2019 14:27 BST

Sarah Barrass Pleads Guilty To Murdering Her Two Teenage Sons

Tristan and Blake Barrass both died during an incident in Sheffield's Shiregreen area.

Sarah Barrass
A mother has admitted murdering her two teenage sons. 

Sarah Barrass and family member Brandon Machin pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to murdering Tristan and Blake Barrass. 

Barrass and Machin also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder six of Barrass’s children, including Tristan and Blake. The four surviving children are all under the age of 13 and cannot be named for legal reasons. 

Blake Barrass, 14
Tristan Barrass, 13

Blake and Tristan died after being taken to hospital following a “serious incident” at a residential property in Shiregreen, Sheffield, in May. 

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the pair they will be sentenced on November 12, adding: “This may well be a case, but it’s a matter for the judge, where a whole life order is imposed.” 

