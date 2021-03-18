Male Ministers Brand Female MPs 'Emotive' And Not 'Temperate' For Talking About Rape

Male ministers were accused of trying to “police women” after branding female MPs’ calls for action on rape prosecutions “emotive” and “not appropriate”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden and attorney general Michael Ellis were responding to questions in the Commons, amid public outcry over the shock killing of Sarah Everard.

During justice questions, Ellis was challenged by shadow solicitor general Ellie Reeves over the Crown Prosecution Service’s failure to bring forward more rape prosecutions.

Saying Ellis had not “grasped the scale of the issue”, she pointed out that last year police had recorded over 55,000 complaints of rape, but that there had been just 2,100 prosecutions and 1,400 convictions.

Reeves went on: “So, I ask the attorney general again, will he make rape a dedicated specialism within the CPS and will he back Labour’s survivor support plan for victims, or will he sit back and watch the effective decriminalisation of rape?”

Ellis admitted “there is much more to be done” to tackle violence against women and that he would “look at ideas”.

But, echoing previous comments by ministers that female MPs should mind their “tone”, he said: “I don’t think that the emotive language that [Reeves] uses is appropriate at all.”