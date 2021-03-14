Justify This Photo From Sarah Everard Vigil, Government Tells Police

The police have been asked to explain to the government a photograph showing officers holding down a woman who attended a London vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

A crowd gathered at Clapham Common to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive but scuffles broke out as police surrounded a bandstand covered in flowers left in tribute.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were seen grabbing several women, leading them away in handcuffs and the force later said four people were arrested for public order and coronavirus regulation breaches.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said the force would have to justify the image in a report on the event demanded by home secretary Priti Patel.

Labour meanwhile said the police had “got it wrong at every turn” in the way they handled the vigil on Clapham Common on Saturday night.

Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is facing calls to resign over the policing of the event but Atkins said she should be given “a chance to explain what happened last night”.

Referring to the photograph of a woman being held down by officers, she told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “That photograph is something the police will have to explain in their report to the home secretary.

“Any policing of large events is difficult at the best of times.”