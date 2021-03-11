The outpouring of pain and anger following the death of Sarah Everard is because women “have had enough”, says Mandu Reid, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party.

“We’ve had enough of the violence perpetrated against us by men, and we’ve had enough of police and politicians not taking it seriously,” the London Mayoral candidate tells HuffPost UK.

“We want to be free to walk the streets without fear of harassment or violence.”

Reid’s comments come ahead of a planned vigil on London’s Clapham Common on Saturday evening that thousands are anticipated to attend, and which organisers say is to “reclaim these streets and our public spaces”.

The 33-year-old’s disappearance on Wednesday March 3 between Clapham and Brixton, followed a week later by the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police officer on suspicion of her murder, has shaken women to the core.

Because while we may not know Sarah Everard personally, many of us feel that we – or those we know – could easily be Sarah Everard: a woman who was simply walking home after meeting a friend.

The disturbing case has seen women share their own experiences of being followed home, as well as other forms of street harassment, intimidation and violence, both on social media and in private messages and conversations among friends.

I am devastated for Sarah Everard’s family. I was followed home when I lived in Balham & only just made it into my flat block before the guy repeatedly shoulder barged the door, watching me through the port hole window. It’s ingrained in women to be on guard, to expect it. — Isy Suttie 💙 (@Isysuttie) March 11, 2021

I got followed home by a man who tried to touch me on a bus journey when I was in my teens and I haven’t felt comfortable at night since. That’s over a decade of fear. — Isabella Silvers (@izzymks) March 10, 2021

I know very few women who haven't had some form of harassment whilst out in public. From the guy who put my hand down his pants in a nightclub when I was 18, to the man who got off the train and followed me home in 2019. I'm so sad and sorry to Sarah, her family, and friends. — Karen Hobbs (@karen_hobbs) March 10, 2021

I've been followed home before and the fear is very real that it consumes you. we're told to not walk home in the dark. and if you do, don't have earphones in, have your keys ready in hand. but all this doesn't stop it from happening again and again — Shahed Ezaydi (@shahedezaydi) March 10, 2021

Amid the public outpouring, one criminology expert warned women not to “get hysterical” in relation to Everard’s case.

Talking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Professor Marion Fitzgerald of Kent University, said: “Women account for about a third of all murders. Men are far more likely to be murdered. Men are far more likely to be murdered by someone they don’t know. Men are far more likely to be murdered in a public place, and that hasn’t changed.

“I think I’m entitled to say as a woman, we shouldn’t pander to stereotypes and get hysterical.”

But the clear distress expressed on social media in recent days shows “just how differently women experience public space compared to men,” stresses Andrea Simon, director of End Violence Against Women (EVAW).

“The fact that the public conversation has for so long revolved around what actions women must take to ‘keep themselves safe’ rather than what drives perpetrators is really worrying,” she tells HuffPost.

Saturday’s vigil will take place around the bandstand on Clapham Common at 6pm, following reports that police knocked on doors in the area and told women “not to go out alone”.

“We believe that streets should be safe for women, regardless of what you wear, where you live or what time of day or night it is. We shouldn’t have to wear bright colours when we walk home and clutch our keys in our fists to feel safe,” the organisers wrote on Facebook.

“It’s wrong that the response to violence against women requires women to behave differently. In Clapham, police told women not to go out at night this week. Women are not the problem.”

Thousands online have been detailing the many ways women are taught to adjust their behaviour from a young age – stick to the main path, carry your keys, wear bright clothes and text a friend your whereabouts – in a moment reminiscent of #MeToo.

If you haven’t...



- text a mate ‘I’m home’

- crossed a road to avoid someone

- called & said ‘chat to me for 5’

- noted a cab/car reg

- got your keys out in prep

- locked your car door immediately

- held your breath until you’re past someone



...then you’re a man #SarahEverard — Faye (@fayesos) March 10, 2021

I just got the BBC News notification while out walking myself. Headphones at lowest volume, keys clenched in my hand, rape alarm in my pocket, fearful of the dark at 8.30pm. Fuck this, women shouldn’t have to put up with it. And yet we accept that we have to. #SarahEverard 💔 pic.twitter.com/FXrzGGtH55 — 💙🌟 Joanna Montgomery 🌟💙 (@joannamont) March 10, 2021

So many thoughts come to mind when considering what has happened to #SarahEverard. Like being told to carry keys in your hand when walking alone as a potential weapon, then being told that we shouldn’t do that because we could be prosecuted for assault. — Bennie Kara FCCT 🌹 (@benniekara) March 10, 2021

As if me scratching an attacker with my keys is worse than what might happen to me. Thinking about routes home, which buses to catch, don’t sit upstairs, don’t wear headphones, ring me when you get in so I know you’re safe. These things are our normal. They shouldn’t be. — Bennie Kara FCCT 🌹 (@benniekara) March 10, 2021

Although the recent social media conversation has been sparked by Everard’s case, women with many different stories have been stepping up to tell them.

Maya Tutton, co-founder of the campaign group Our Streets Now, points out that “public sexual harassment is universal” among women and girls – but the way it plays out is often more pronounced among discriminated groups.

“Not all experiences of public sexual harassment are the same. Sexism is often combined with racism, transphobia, ableism and fatphobia. These incidents are not only more common, but can escalate into racist, Islamophobic or homophobic hate crimes,” she says.

“Harassment doesn’t happen to one kind of body, and yet in our conversations it is so often the white, cisgendered heteronormative experience that is shared.”

When I lived as a man and was assaulted by a stranger walking home at night, I got nothing but sympathy from people I told about it. Now I'm an out trans woman, whether or not that assault would be my own fault is a function of the speaker's politics. — Damsel in Dystopia (@DamselDystopia) March 11, 2021

Disabled women are twice as likely to experience abuse or harrassment. — The Unwritten (@TheUnwrittenPub) March 11, 2021

The vigil is “for and about women, but open to all,” say the organisers, who urge participants to observe Covid-19 safety guidelines including wearing a mask, social distancing, downloading the NHS contact tracing app and turning their Bluetooth on.

Participants are invited to bring a light for those who’ve died at the hands of violent men, with a strong stance against victim-blaming – a rhetoric that has increased in the wake of Everard’s story.

Women on Twitter have been sharing historic examples, as well as incidents that show some men do not register the magnitude of the issue.

18 months ago I was randomly attacked by a man on the street when I was five minutes from my home, before midnight. I was lucky to escape. The police came & took my statement, then told me they would do nothing. My (male) therapist's first question was why I was walking home. — Hanna Thomas Uose (@hannathomas) March 11, 2021

A friend at uni told me he liked to walk around the city at night and listen to music with his headphones on. He asked why I didn’t do that too. — Mary Hitchman (@maryhitchman) March 10, 2021

When #notallmen is trending higher than #saraheverard, do you see the problem? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 10, 2021

Our Streets Now is currently pushing for street harassment to be made illegal, through its #CrimeNotCompliment campaign, which demands a clear law that criminalises public sexual harassment.

Research conducted by the campaign group alongside Plan International UK found 76% of girls who have experienced harassment have never reported it to the police.

“As it stands, there is no UK law that fully criminalises public sexual harassment, leaving the perpetrators free to get away with it. As one of the girls we work with put it, you can be fined for dropping litter in the UK, but not for harassing a woman in public,” Tutton says. “The girls we work with tell us that they fear they won’t be taken seriously, or believed, if they report harassment, or that anything will be done.”

The group is also working in schools and higher education institutions to get public sexual harassment into the curriculum – for girls and boys. Simon would also like to see the narrative shift to focus on the behaviour of perpetrators.

“We’re always talking about how women ‘safety plan’ – text their friends in advance, walk with their keys in their hands, avoid empty tube carriages or poorly lit areas. But we rarely hear about what drives perpetrators to harm women and what needs to be put in place to stop this behaviour,” she says.

“Like with all acts of violence against women, we need solutions that target the behaviour of perpetrators and not risk blaming victims when they are attacked for simply going about their daily lives.”

Reid is hopeful this week will mark a “turning point” because “women won’t stay silent”.