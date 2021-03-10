Metropolitan Police Sarah Everard, 33, has been missing since departing her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday March 3.

Human remains been found in the search for missing south London woman Sarah Everard, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent, police commissioner Cressida Dick said.

“We are not able to confirm any identity. That may take some considerable time,” she added.

It emerged on Tuesday night that a serving Metropolitan Police officer had been arrested at an address in Kent in connection with the disappearance of the 33-year-old from Brixton.

The police commissioner continued: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

Everard was last seen in Clapham on Wednesday, March 3, at around 9.30pm, walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill on her way home from a friend’s house in Clapham.

On Tuesday evening, police put up a cordon outside a block of flats near where CCTV footage of Everard was recorded on the evening.

The search was focused on the Poynders Court housing complex in Poynders Road, and forensics officers could be seen examining the area. Sniffer dogs were also used to search the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets, while other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along the A205. On Wednesday, pictures also emerged showing police searching a property in Deal and woodland near Ashford, Kent. A tent was put up at the front of a house in Freemens Way in Deal, and multiple cars were taken away by investigators. Later a metal fence was put up near the property. A neighbour in the road said a police officer lives at the address with his “chatty” wife and two children. She added police were digging up the garden. The Met said it had received more than 120 calls from the public and had visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation.

