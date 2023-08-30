Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted Her And Just Like That Cat In Real Life

And just like cat...

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on Tuesday that her cutest And Just Like That co-star is also a member of her real-life family ― and has been for a while.

The season two finale of the Sex And The City revival showed Carrie as the proud new caretaker of an adorable kitten, who she named Shoe.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Lotus on the set of "And Just Like That" in March in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“His off-camera name is Lotus,” SJP wrote in an Instagram post, alongside several images of the photogenic tabby.

Sarah Jessica and her husband, Matthew Broderick, adopted Lotus from the Connecticut Humane Society in April, she wrote. He joined the couple’s other two cats, Rémy and Smila.

The animal rescue organisation also posted about the kitten’s star turn, sharing a “spoiler alert” that “Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he’s decided to stay on the show!”.