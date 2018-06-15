It got heated in the White House press briefing room on Thursday as reporters took Sarah Sanders to task over her assertion that separating children from their mothers is “biblical”.

The Press Secretary was attempting to justify the Trump administration’s decision to prosecute parents who cross the US/Mexico border, leading to families being separated and held in detention facilities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had earlier invoked a passage from the Bible to justify the policy, which has been described by critics as “immoral”.