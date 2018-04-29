The annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner has always been an opportunity for some no-holds barred gags at the expense of the President.

But with Donald Trump once again refusing to attend it was instead Press Secretary Sarah Sanders who bore the brunt of a particularly savage roasting this year.

Comedian Michelle Wolf pulled no punches and didn’t let the President off the hook, introducing her speech with: “Like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with Trump, ‘Let’s get this over with’.”