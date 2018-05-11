As kids are preparing to take their SATs exams, thousands of parents were tested to see how well they could do on a six-question SATs-style quiz.

Tuition provider Explore Learning quizzed almost 4,000 mums and dads to see how many could score full marks - and only 20% of them did.

Most parents stumbled on the literacy questions. Relative clauses proved especially puzzling with more than half (52%) of parents being unable to identify one in a sentence.