It beats turning the heating on

With energy bills on the rise and the cost of living crisis getting progressively worse, many of us are looking for ways to save money.

Whether it’s opting to cook with an air fryer instead of using the oven, buying a wearable blanket instead of putting the heating on or spending less time in the shower relaxing and unwinding, we’re really having to compromise on a lot of things we enjoy.

Well, according to the some new findings, there is in fact one thing we could be doing to save money on bills that’s... a bit more fun than the normal cost-cutting options.

According to new data based on the most recent October 1st energy price cap, having sex for an hour a day could could save you up to £405.15 on your energy bills.

The latest stats from Ann Summers suggest that if you spend an hour of ‘intimate time’ with your partner, instead of watching TV or using video and computer games, you could save £94.90 a year on your bills.

The team at AS used CSE’s hourly cost of household appliances table to work out how much you’d save from opting to have sex instead of turning on your TV or console.

And of course, if things are getting, ahem, hot, you can also turn your heating off says the retailer - if you turn your heating off too in that time you could save a whopping £405.15 a year.

Daily sex for a year might not be feasible for everyone, so how about having sex 3 times a week instead? This could still knock a good chunk off your bills, saving you a hefty £173.16 a year.