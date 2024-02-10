'Scare Tactic Much?': Critics Pounce On Trump Over Bonkers Pennsylvania Claim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump warned National Rifle Association members Friday that Democrats would change the name of Pennsylvania if they win in November.

The former president, during an hour-plus-long speech in Harrisburg, reflected on his election win in the state back in 2016 before declaring that his campaign has to be victorious this year.

“Or we’re not gonna have Pennsylvania, they’ll change the name, they’re gonna change the name of Pennsylvania,” Trump said.

Trump went on to note efforts to reexamine naming things after historical figures, claiming that George Washington’s name has been stripped from high schools.

“That’s one even I thought was safe. Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, their names are now in danger,” he said.

It’s unclear what Trump was referring to but his Pennsylvania claim comes roughly one month after Fox News reported on the National Park Service’s proposal to remove a statue of William Penn, who the state is named after, from a park in Philadelphia.

The statue, local news site Billy Penn noted, is a small version of one atop City Hall that is arguably “the highest profile statue” in Philadelphia that “limited the height of development throughout the city.”

NPS later reversed the decision following criticism including from Pennsylvania state Representative Bryan Cutler, who claimed that President Joe Biden and his administration were trying to “cancel” Penn.

Pennsylvania Goveernor Josh Shapiro wrote that he had been in contact with the administration “to correct this decision” over the statue.

“I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded,” he wrote on X.

Trump says if he doesn’t win the election, Pennsylvania will cease to exist because ‘they’ will change the name pic.twitter.com/eGyY5GiEMF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2024

Critics mocked the former president over the Pennsylvania name claim including conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway, who jokingly wrote that the remarks were “perfectly normal.”

Oh yes, the William Penn thing.



Scare tactic much? — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) February 10, 2024

Finally.



Pennsyltucky shall rise 🫡 — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) February 10, 2024

It should finally take its original name of New Wales https://t.co/xiBWfrwkfQ — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 10, 2024

Fettermania has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/Q8QCC3oAph — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2024

You hit this one out the park Donald. Great speech. https://t.co/dOmXM6W8vH — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) February 10, 2024

Harpersylvaina, Hurtsylvania, Embbidsylvania — Jon Palmer (@jon_palmer4133) February 10, 2024

It's funny how we've decided this shit is awesome and cool but when Biden mixes up a name he needs to resign https://t.co/Kxm0thO3a5 — flargo (@sorkincel) February 10, 2024

