Scarlett Johansson And Disney Reach Settlement In Black Widow Dispute

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Studios have reached a settlement in the dispute over an alleged loss of earnings for superhero film Black Widow. The Hollywood star sued the entertainment giant in July, claiming its release strategy for the movie deprived her of money. Black Widow was released simultaneously in cinemas and on the premium tier of the Disney+ streaming service. Terms of the settlement, which was announced in statements from both parties, were not disclosed.

Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett, who had been a major figure in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, said: “I am happy to have resolved our differences. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. “I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Alan Bergman, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, said: “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.” As well as starring in Black Widow, Johansson also served as a producer and her potential earnings were tied to its box office performance.

Disney/Marvel Black Widow film poster