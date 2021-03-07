School Holidays Could Be Cut After Covid, Gavin Williamson Confirms

School holidays could be shortened to help children whose learning has been hit by Covid, Gavin Williamson has said.

Speaking on Sky News, the education secretary said a review of how to boost children’s education was also examining whether longer school days would help.

He also used the interview to confirm teachers were likely to face pay restraint as the country recovers from the pandemic next year.

Williamson told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge: “There is a whole range of different proposals that we are looking at, whether it is a five-term year, whether it is lengthening the school day.

“But also measures such as enhancing the support we give to teachers, supporting them in their professional development, making sure they can be the very best of themselves.”

Kevan Collins, the government’s education recovery commissioner, will be looking at what measures to introduce over the next 18 months.

Williamson attempted to defend pay rises for NHS staff, which will see them receive just 1% after tackling Covid, by saying the country faced “difficult economic challenges”.

“The government has at every stage been clear of our commitment to the NHS,” he said.

“Over a million NHS staff are going to be receiving pay increases over and above that.

“But, also, we are facing difficult economic challenges.