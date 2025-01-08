School Of Rock Cast Reunites As Former Child Stars Celebrate Their Wedding

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli in the 2003 comedy School Of Rock Paramount

Former School Of Rock stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli have cause for celebration after tying the knot in a wedding ceremony attended by a host of their former “classmates”.

As child actors, Caitlin and Angelo played backing singer Marta and “security” Frankie in the 2003 comedy which saw Jack Black playing a wannabe rockstar who becomes a substitute teacher to earn some money, only to turn his fourth-grade class into a band.

The film’s young cast have remained close over the last two decades, with Rivkah Reyes – who played bassist Katie – sharing footage of the group’s latest very special meet-up on TikTok over the weekend.

“Celebrating the marriage of Caitlin and Angelo with my forever fam,” she captioned a montage of the gang celebrating their former co-stars’ big day, which was soundtracked by Stevie Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen, a song prominently featured in School Of Rock.

Also seen celebrating Caitlin and Angelo’s nuptials in the TikTok were Robert Tsai (Lawrence), Maryam Hassan (Tomika), Joey Gaydos Jr (Zack), Cole Hawkins (Leonard), Aleisha Allen (Alicia) and Brian Falduto (Billy, who famously told Jack Black’s character “you’re tacky and I hate you”).

Maryam also posted her own footage of the day on Instagram (using the same song), writing: “What better way to kick off [the year] than with my framily of 20+ years?!

“I spent the past weekend witnessing Caitlyn and Angelo get married and it was absolutely beautiful and the perfect little reunion for us all!!!”

During a joint interview with Inside Edition in 2021, Angelo recalled meeting Caitlin at his very first audition of School Of Rock, saying her “excellent” singing voice “blew the roof off the place”.

“They auditioned thousands of kids, and that was one of those serendipitous moments,” she added.

Angelo and Caitlin went on to say that after reconnecting years after School Of Rock, they eventually grew closer before things between them turned romantic.

In 2013, 10 years after its original release, the film was adapted for the Broadway stage by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with a short-lived TV series based on the movie airing between 2016 and 2018.