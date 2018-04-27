Scientists Have Created A Plastic That Can Be 'Infinitely' Recycled

A team of scientists have developed a revolutionary new type of plastic that can be completely recycled back into its original state an infinite number of times. Developed by a team of scientists from Colorado State University, led by Eugene Chen, professor in the Department of Chemistry, the new polymer could offer a solution to the vast quantities of plastic we throw away every single year.

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters Workers sort waste at the Ecores waste processing enterprise on the outskirts of Minsk, March 12, 2015.

Our addiction to this cheap, durable material has revolutionised our lives but it’s also killing the planet at an astonishing rate. Every year it’s estimated that we dump 12 million tonnes of plastic rubbish into the ocean. Recycling can offer some hope, but ultimately when you recycle plastic you’re actually just turning it into a less useful type of plastic. This process is not exactly straightforward either and requires considerable amounts of energy to perform. It is at this point that Professor Chen believes he can offer a solution with this brand-new material.

Bill Cotton/Colorado State University

It offers many of the same characteristics you would want from plastic including lightness, strength, durability and heat resistance. Yet when you’re finished using it, rather than it simply going into a landfill to break down over millions of years this can be reused almost immediately. The waste polymer is simply collected up, placed in a reactor and then de-polymerized back into its original state. This is impossible with the current plastics that we use. “The polymers can be chemically recycled and reused, in principle, infinitely,” Chen said.