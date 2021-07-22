Music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen.
The prominent talent manager – whose clients include Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande – filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, court records show.
Scooter, 40, is seeking joint custody of the now-former couple’s three children.
He has also agreed to pay 34-year-old Yael, a cancer charity co-founder, spousal support. The filing shows that a pre-nup agreement is in place.
Scooter is being represented by celebrity “disso queen” Laura Wasser, whose other high-profile clients have included Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.
The former couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot a year later. Their date of separation is not stated in the divorce filing.
Earlier this month Scooter celebrated his and Yael’s wedding anniversary with a glowing post on Instagram, writing: “If just for the kids you have given me everything.
“But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life.
“7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”
Yael responded in the comments: “A Team 4Lyfe”
Scooter – a heavyweight music industry figure – is perhaps best known to the wider world for a bitter and public row with Taylor Swift.
In 2019, his company bought the superstar’s old record label and with it the rights to her early master recordings. She accused him at the time of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.
In an interview published last month, Scooter said he feels “regret” over the incident.