He has also agreed to pay 34-year-old Yael, a cancer charity co-founder, spousal support. The filing shows that a pre-nup agreement is in place.

The prominent talent manager – whose clients include Justin Bieber , Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande – filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, court records show.

Music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun pictured at an event last month

Scooter is being represented by celebrity “disso queen” Laura Wasser, whose other high-profile clients have included Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The former couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot a year later. Their date of separation is not stated in the divorce filing.

Earlier this month Scooter celebrated his and Yael’s wedding anniversary with a glowing post on Instagram, writing: “If just for the kids you have given me everything.

“But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life.

“7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”