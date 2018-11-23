Police in North Ayrshire are urging anyone who witnessed an attack on a health worker in a hospital car park to come forward.

A 42-year-old community support worker was attacked outside Ailsa Hospital at around 10am on Thursday and officials are especially keen to trace a woman who was seen leaving the area shortly after the stabbing.

Superintendent Brian Shaw has said the woman “is described as being around 5′2″ to 5′3″ in height, slight build and pale complexion”.

“She was wearing a dark woolly hat and a dark jacket,” he said. “If you recognise her description or have information about her identity please call Police Scotland via 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Ailsa Hospital is back open as normal with “high-visibility” police patrols to reassure patients, staff and the public.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area in an effort to identify the woman responsible,” Shaw added.

The 42-year-old who was stabbed is receiving treatment but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland initially locked down the hospital and surrounding area while searches were carried out but the facility reopened around 1pm.

Ayr MSP John Scott raised the incident at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament, saying: “I understand a nurse has been stabbed by a patient”.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was receiving reports about the incident as she entered the chamber for FMQs.

She said: “Our understanding – and let me stress this is our understanding, the first I will do when I leave the chamber will be to get a full update on this – our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening injuries and that police are fully involved in this incident.

“Obviously, the safety of staff and patients is of the utmost importance.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran earlier said no patients, staff or visitors would be able to leave the site but some restrictions were later relaxed.