Scottish Tory Leader Says Boris Johnson Should Resign If He Broke Ministerial Rules

Boris Johnson should resign if he broke ministerial rules over his Downing Street flat, the Scottish Tory leader has said.

The intervention by Douglas Ross came as the the prime minister continued to face questions over whether a Tory donor originally loaned him money to redecorate his official residence.

Pressed on whether Johnson should resign if he breached the ministerial code over the so-called “cash for curtains” scandal, Ross said: “Of course.

“I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land and that’s why people are looking at the investigations that are ongoing and waiting for the answers to be heard.”

The prime minister receives an annual public grant of £30,000 to spend on his living quarters, but it has been claimed the final bill for the lavish revamp reached £200,000.

Johnson has maintained he “met the cost” of the refurbishment personally, but the Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into whether the PM broke electoral law and £58,000 was loaned.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said it was clear Johnson was “withholding information” from the public.

She told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It’s appalling we are in a position where he won’t come clean about who loaned him money or gave him money, and what favours or promises may have been given in return.