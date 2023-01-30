Second Celebrity Eliminated From Dancing On Ice After Musicals Week

Michelle Heaton has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice following Sunday night’s Musicals Week.

The former Liberty X singer failed to impress with her routine to All That Jazz from Chicago on the ITV skating competition.

Following the news there would be no skate-off, the judges’ scores were combined with the public vote to reveal Michelle as the least popular skater of the night.

After discovering her fate, she said: “I’m just really gutted.

“I’ve loved every second of it and I loved everything that I just did there.”

Of her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki, she added: “This man has just been amazing and I couldn’t have done anything without you. I’m just so sorry that it’s cut short.”

Bringing a 1920 Jazz Club direct to the 2023 ice! @wonderwomanshel & @IceLukasz's Windy City wowzer has bagged them a score of 20! 💃 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/qOFISnRvf1 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

Also on Sunday evening, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer took a tumble on the ice while dressed as Elphaba from Wicked the musical – complete with green body paint.

While performing her routine to Defying Gravity, the former soap star stumbled, briefly losing her footing and sliding across the ice before being helped up by her professional partner Matt Evers.

What a wicked performance from @patsypalmerx & @TheMattEvers! They bounced back from a little slip and headed for the sky with a score of 20.5! 🧙♀️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/71upBqWrhL — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

Despite the error, Patsy secured a score of 20.5 and ended the performance being winched into the air.

After the routine, judge Ashley Banjo said: “I just respect you for what you’re doing. I think you’re pushing yourself.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I like that you seemed to be enjoying that performance and your skating has improved – but obviously the fall took a mark down.”

The live show was a particular success for Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, who secured the highest score of the series so far.

They didn't just skate to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, they became Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! @NileMW and @oliviaxsmart are cartwheeling off the ice with a score of 33.5, the highest of the series so far! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X2r9YOTOMj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

The 27-year-old topped the leaderboard with a score of 33.5 after opening Sunday’s show and remained in the top spot for the duration of the programme.

Nile earned himself the impressive score with a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-themed performance alongside his professional skating partner Olivia Smart.

After flipping out of an old motorcar on the ice, he left the judges in awe – with Christopher Dean describing the routine as “bang-banging fantastic”.

Ashley added: “It was jam-packed full of content but you made it look easy… That is next level, my friend.”

