What To Know Before Your Second Dose Of The AstraZeneca Vaccine

Dozens of HuffPost UK readers have shared questions and concerns about the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Since rumours surrounding the AstraZeneca jab and a possible link to blood clots began swirling, there has been some worry about what that means for those who’ve already had their first dose of the vaccine.

“If I’ve had my first AstraZeneca vaccine, will I be at risk of getting a clot on my second?” asks HuffPost UK reader Ashleigh. While reader Jacqueline asks: “I had the AstraZeneca jab in February and was very ill for over a week and still don’t feel well. I am reluctant to have the second dose. Could I have the Pfizer?”

We looked into people’s questions and concerns, with help from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Here’s what you need to know.

Do I have to have the AstraZeneca jab as my second dose?

As it stands, if you have the AstraZeneca vaccine as your first dose, you need to have the second dose from the same manufacturer (except in rare instances, which we’ll come to shortly). The second dose should be issued between four and 12 weeks after the first.

The reason why you can’t pick and choose the vaccines is because we don’t know how safe it is to mix and match them – or how well they work together.

Trials are underway to explore this. The Com-Cov study, which launched in February, is investigating alternating doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines. Led by the University of Oxford, the study is recruiting adults aged 50 and over who have received their first vaccination in the past 8-12 weeks.