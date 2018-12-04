Secret Santa Gifts For Under £5 - As Reviewed By HuffPost Finds

Buying for your secret Santa, especially at work, is often the most difficult Christmas shop of the season. With only a shoestring budget to work with, it can feel impossible to buy something thoughtful – even if you really know the person you’re buying for. So to save you time and the fear you’ve got it all wrong and now your giftee is massively offended, HuffPost has reviewed a selection of £5 gifts – perhaps the most difficult price category to buy for. We asked our writers to share their honest opinions if they were to receive these gifts, so you can go forth and make smart purchases. Festive Fashion

Green Tassel Earrings, Lindex, £4.99 As gifted to: Amy, Lifestyle writer OMG these are so me. These are such great earrings for the festive season so I’d probably be wearing them about five days a week for the rest of the year if I’d got them in secret Santa. I love the dark wintery colour, and they’re great for dressing up a plain outfit for festive events. The tassels aren’t TOO bold, I think; they’re sleek and subtle. Lie Back And Relax

Garnier Moisture Bomb Chamomile Hydrating Face Sheet Mask, Superdrug, £2.99 As gifted to: Vicky, Lifestyle editor I’m a fan of a sheet mask so I’d quite like this as a secret Santa gift. It’s better than more tat to clutter up the house, and there’s something a bit treat-y about a face product. I wonder if this mask is quite treat-y enough for a gift, but on a fairly limited budget, I’d rather something predictable than something that’s going to burn my face off but has nice packaging. (I wouldn’t take offence at the idea my skin would benefit from a mask btw. I’m nearly 40 – of course it would). Bookworm

Little Black Book: A Toolkit for Working Women, Amazon, £4 As gifted to: Louise, Lifestyle Writer Described as a ‘modern career guide’, I’m hoping this will give me a motivation boost on bad days when I’m smushed up against the doors of the train into work. It’s always useful to have tips and advice from self-made, successful women, and as I’m freelance, I’m looking forward to reading how how to thrive in what can be an unstable job environment. The size is perfect; no need to be lugging round a heavy book in bag with this pocket-friendly book. Custom Creation

Alphabet Tote Bag, Marks & Spencer, £5 As gifted to: Natasha, Lifestyle Writer As someone who has oodles of totes stashed in a cupboard at home, this gift would probably not make it onto my best secret Santa gifts of all time list. That said, it’s got a cute design and I do love an alphabet print as it’s a bit more personal. I don’t think I’d be angry if someone bought me this. Sweet Treats

Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Tesco, £2 As gifted to: Sophie, Lifestyle Writer As a lover of chocolate oranges I would be fairly pleased with this as a gift. Although having said that, I’d probably try and share it around as I already have a mountain of chocolate on my desk and at home. It’s the kind of present you know has come from someone who had good intentions but either A) has no idea who you are or B) ran out of time and had to raid their fridge at home before they left for work this morning. Put A Ring On It

Sass & Belle Ring Holder, ASOS, £5 As gifted to: Louise, Lifestyle Writer Given that I lose almost every piece of jewellery I’ve ever owned, this colourful ring holder would definitely come in handy. When I manage to hold onto my jewellery, I like it on display so that I remember to wear it, before inevitably losing it, so this is right up my street. Cold Hands, Warm Heart