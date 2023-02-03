Selena Gomez Schools TikTok Users Mocking Her Shaky Hands In Make-Up Tutorial

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has faced her fair share of critique on the internet, so much so that she took a four-year break from Instagram.

So it doesn’t really come as a surprise that the singer, actor and founder of Rare Beauty clapped back at some users on TikTok after she shared a video of her doing her make-up.

Throughout the video it’s evident that Selena’s hands were shaking, making fans question her health. Whilst the majority of users were concerned about Selena’s health, others used it as an opportunity to mock her physical condition.

@selenagomez PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about. ♬ Never Be Me - Miley Cyrus

The singer did not take these comments lightly, saying “Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

The TikTok video that was critical of her shaky hands has since been deleted.

Selena was first diagnosed with lupus in 2014.

Lupus affects roughly 15,000 people in the UK. The autoimmune condition occurs when the immune system starts to attack and inflame healthy cells, tissue, and organs.

Dr Nitin Shori, medical director of the Pharmacy2U Online Doctor service and a working NHS GP, previously told HuffPost UK: “There is a great variation in symptoms with most patients having mild to moderate symptoms. However, the effects of lupus on organs such as the kidneys can make it life-threatening.”

Selena opened up about her condition during an interview with Good Morning America.