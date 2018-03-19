Jackson and Heneghan in particular had been singled out by allies of the leader for criticism. Their defenders counter that the local elections in May 2017 were indeed poor for Labour, while few forecasted the scale of the subsequent surge in national polls.

“The loss of John is huge. His institutional memory kept the senior staff operational,” one source said.

One party staffer told HuffPost: “Between them these staff have over 80 years of experience working for the party. This is as big a change for the party as leaving Government in 2010. There’s now virtually no senior member of staff with experience of being in government- and it will show.”

Another senior source said: “In the 18 years Simon Jackson worked for Labour he essentially became the eyes and ears of the party. He could spot mistakes a mile off on policy and knew how they would play out in the media.

“His quiet self assured style, political judgment, policy expertise and advice has made him indispensable. He is one of the hardest workers and without him I worry what will happen to the Labour Party’s output”.

An insider added: “Tracey has run the general secretary’s office for the past seven years. Julie’s hugely respected by the NEC for her professionalism and took her job of managing those relationships very seriously.

“Her departure will be keenly felt by those on the NEC not privy to briefings from the leaders’ office.”

The staff members have handed their notice in and will be working their three month notice periods to ensure a smooth transition to new members of staff joining.

Sources close to Corbyn played down the departures, pointing out they made up just six out of a total of 420 staff. When McNicol was chosen in 2011, 14 members of staff left out of a total of 300.

Other than Oldknow, none of the five remaining executive directors are leaving, one source said.

“After a general election and with an incoming General Secretary it is entirely normal for there to be some staff turnover,” they said.

“We are building a strong organisation to fight the next election with the aim of securing a Labour government to work for the many, not the few.”

In his email to staff, Stolliday pointed out he had worked for Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn.