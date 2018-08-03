The number of sepsis deaths recorded in England’s hospitals have risen by a third over the past two years, it has been reported.

In the year ending April 2017, there were 15,722 deaths in hospital or within 30 days of discharge where sepsis was the leading cause – a rise of 38% in two years.

Sepsis is a rare but extremely dangerous condition where infection gets into the blood stream, causing an extreme reaction which attacks the vital organs. It can occur following chest or water infections, problems in the abdomen like burst ulcers, or simple skin injuries like cuts and bites.



Sir Brian Jarman, director of the Dr Foster research unit at Imperial College in London, told the BBC he believes staff shortages and overcrowding on wards might be partly to blame.

However an NHS England spokesperson told HuffPost UK growing awareness of sepsis is a likely factor for the rise in the number of deaths reported, as some deaths may have previously been reported as other conditions like pneumonia, thereby skewing the results.