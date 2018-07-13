Serena Williams has reflected on how far she’s come since giving birth to her daughter, after winning her Wimbledon semi-final.

The 36-year-old, who will be facing Angelique Kerber in the final on Saturday 14 July, told the BBC her win “wasn’t inevitable.”

“It’s no secret I had a super tough delivery,” she said, after her win. “I lost count after, like, four surgeries because I was in so many surgeries. There was a time I could barely walk to my mailbox.

“I was expecting a few more baby steps... Again, I’ve said it all week, this is only my fourth tournament back.”[But] every time I go out there, I want to I guess take a giant step forward, keep taking giant steps, but keep improving.”