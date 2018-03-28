Police investigating the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter have revealed the pair first came into contact with the nerve agent at their home in Salisbury.

The highest concentration of the nerve agent Novichok was found on the front door of Sergei Skripal’s home, police said on Wednesday. Both he and his daughter, Yulia, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Police said they will continue to focus their enquiries around the home for the coming weeks - and possibly months - as the investigation continues.

Deputy assistant commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, said: “At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door.

“We are therefore focusing much of our efforts in and around their address.

“Those living in the Skripals’ neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low and our searches are precautionary.”