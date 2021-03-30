Seth Rogen Defends Emma Watson Insisting She Did Not 'Storm' Off This Is The End Set

Seth Rogen has spoken out in defence of Emma Watson, following reports about an incident on the set of his film This Is The End in 2013. The actor co-directed and co-wrote This Is The End, a star-studded disaster comedy, which saw a number of celebrities playing themselves in a fictionalised apocalypse. It had long been rumoured that the Harry Potter star left the set after a scene she was supposed to be in proved too much for her, which Seth addressed in a recent interview with GQ magazine. He explained: “I don’t look back on that and think: ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings, and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

“She was probably right,” Seth added. “It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.” After several media outlets reported his quotes, suggesting Emma “stormed off set”, Seth has now spoken out in a statement posted on his Twitter page to set the record straight.

Defending Emma, he wrote: “I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off set’ and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit. “I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position. “She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to says something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did.”