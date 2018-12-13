700,000 People Were Sexually Assaulted Last Year – But Most Offences Don't See Justice

Around 700,000 people were sexually assaulted in the year up to March, with the number recorded by police tripling in recent years.

Women accounted for 560,000 of all victims, while 140,000 were men.

The rise “largely reflects” improved police records and more victims being willing to report, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But most cases do not see criminal justice – less than one in five victims reported an assault and many of the offences that were told to police did not lead to a conviction.

Rape was the offence least likely to result in the offender being charged or sent to court, with just 3% out of the 54,000 rape offences in the year to April seeing this outcome.