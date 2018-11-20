Briggs stayed silent out of worry she didn’t have enough evidence – she had quickly deleted the image, shocked and fearful someone near her might see it on her computer screen – but also because she didn’t know how to go about reporting the incident.

“I was so shocked to be sent those kind of images whilst I was in such a public and safe setting,” she tells HuffPost UK two weeks after the incident, during which time she has not reported it to anyone – not to the Metropolitan police, the British Transport Police or Transport for London.

Jenny Briggs was cyberflashed on a packed rush hour train in central London while using the on-board WiFi to try and do some work. The 27-year-old PR from Bristol says she was writing a press release when the explicit images landed on her screen leaving her completely “mortified”.

Although the British Transport Police encourages commuters to report incidents on its network, it is also limited in the action it can take due to the current gap in legislation around cyberflashing. In fact, it is so lacking that a report by the Women and Equalities Committee told the government it needs a new law.

In an exclusive interview, MP Maria Miller, told HuffPost UK: “What the government needed a year ago, indeed two, was a comprehensive bill against all image-based abuse. If they don’t do that, we are sleepwalking into a crisis.”

And the public agree: a new BBC Radio 5Live poll found that two out of three UK adults (68 per cent of those surveyed) would like to see a law that made sending unsolicited images of your genitals illegal.

Rachelle Romeo, a 34-year-old Childline counsellor, from London, who has been targeted with unsolicited dick pics on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and dating site Plenty of Fish, says she doesn’t understand how it can legally be different to ‘regular’ flashing. “I don’t see how they feel the guard of glass on a screen differentiates the impact of a man in a Mac walking down the street suddenly opening it [and] exposing himself,” she says.

[Read More: MPs Maria Miller and Jess Phillips On Why The ‘Upskirting’ Bill Doesn’t Go Far Enough]

Would new legislation make women more likely to report what has happened to them? Briggs says definitely. “I would completely support [a law] and think it is absolutely necessary.

“We need women to feel safe in public spaces and this will be a crucial step forward,” she says. “I would also feel more inclined to report if there was more public knowledge about the issue. I just didn’t know this happened regularly.”

Other women who have spoken to HuffPost UK agreed with Briggs. “I’d welcome it as a measure to show the severity of the act,” says 29-year-old Jess Shepherd who was sent dick pics outside a bar in Manchester in April.