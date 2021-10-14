Police Scotland have launched a chilling new campaign video which aims to tackle sexual violence against women by changing the way men act.

Released on Tuesday, the initiative called ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ addresses the common behaviours that often make women feel uncomfortable.

A series of male actors talk to the camera and ask, “ever called a girl ‘doll’?”, “stared at a woman on a bus” or “said to your mate, ‘I’d do that’”.

It challenges the way some men give women a compliment “and then wonder why they didn’t get a thank you”, send unsolicited nudes or “guilt-trip women” into thinking they owe men something.

Other actors in the video ask: “You ever get her three shots in a row, hoping you’d get a shot of her?

“Then what? Bundled her wasted into a taxi, and took her back to yours?”

“Most guys don’t look in the mirror and see a problem,” the video concludes, “but it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does. #DontBeThatGuy.”