Black Silhouettes Outside Scotland Yard Mourn 16 Women Killed Police Officers

via Associated Press Silhouettes of women are placed outside New Scotland Yard by the British charity Refuge.

A charity has drawn attention to the 16 women who have been killed by serving or former police officers since 2009 in a protest outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London Black silhouettes, bearing the pink slogan #EnoughIsEnough, are being displayed outside Scotland Yard by the charity Refuge to launch its campaign calling on the government to put an end to violence against women. It comes in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, which has put issues around women’s safety in the spotlight. “Enough is enough – our own Home Secretary Priti Patel said this and she said she’d use everything in her power to stop this epidemic of violence against women and girls,” said Ruth Davison, chief executive of Refuge, which provides specialist services to survivors of domestic abuse. “We need more than just words, we need actual action, action that will make a difference and save women’s lives, keep women safer day to day.”

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images A campaigner poses with cut-out silhouettes outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters.