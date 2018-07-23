ITV News/PA Alexanda Kotey, one of two Britons suspected of having been part of the Islamic State extremist group dubbed ‘The Beatles’ who were captured by Kurdish militia fighters in January.

The Home Secretary has been accused of “secretly” abandoning the UK’s long-held opposition to the death penalty, after telling the US he would not oppose the execution of two Britons accused of being members of Islamic State.

In a leaked letter, Sajid Javid told US Attorney General Jeff Sessions the UK would not demand a “death penalty assurance” in the ongoing cases of Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

Both men are said to have been members of the brutal four-man “Beatles” cell of Isis executioners in Syria and Iraq, responsible for killing a series of high-profile western captives.

The shadow Attorney General, Shami Chakrabarti, said not upholding the demand meant Britain was “encouraging this grave human rights abuse” at a time when it should be “persuading countries like the US and Iran to drop” executions.

“Sajid Javid appears to have secretly and unilaterally abandoned Britain’s opposition to the death penalty,” she said.

“By doing so he is not just playing with the lives of these particular terrorists but those of other Britons – including potentially innocent ones – all over the world.”

Mohammed Emwazi, the killer nicknamed Jihadi John, is also said to have been part of the group.

He was killed in a US air strike in 2015 and appeared in a number of videos in which captives, including British aid workers David Haines, Alan Henning and US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, were killed.

On Monday, Foley’s mother, Diane, said she was opposed to the death penalty.

“I am very against that. I think that would just make them martyrs in their twisted ideology,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I would like them held accountable by being sent to prison for the rest of their lives.”

The UK Government reiterated its commitment to the opposition of the death penalty “in all circumstances” as recently as January, when Foreign Office Minister of State, Alistair Burt, tweeted about Israel’s use of the punishment.