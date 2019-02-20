Shamima Begum's Baby Can Still Be A British Citizen, Sajid Javid Suggests

Shamima Begum’s baby could still hold British citizenship, despite the Home Office’s move to strip the 19-year-old of her citizenship, Sajid Javid has suggested.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the home secretary said he would not comment on individual cases, but told MPs: “Children should not suffer, so if a parent does lose their British citizenship, it does not affect the rights of their child.”

He added: “Deprivation is a powerful tool that can only be used to keep the most dangerous individuals out of this country and we do not use it lightly.

“But when someone turns their back on the fundamental values and supports terror, they don’t have an automatic right to return to the UK.

“We must put the safety and the security of our country first and I will not hesitate to act to protect it.”

The Home Office’s intention to strip Begum of her British citizenship was revealed on Tuesday. It came after the teenager asked to return to the UK after travelling to Syria in 2015 to join Islamic State.

