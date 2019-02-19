Islamic State schoolgirl Shamima Begum’s citizenship is to be revoked by the Home Office, her family’s lawyer has said.
Ministers will seek an order “depriving” the 19-year-old Londoner of her British citizenship, solicitor Tasnime Akunjee said.
In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “Family are very disappointed with the Home Office’s intention to have an order made depriving Shamima of her citizenship.
“We are considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision.”
A letter from the Home Office obtained by ITV News told her family that Home Secretary Sajid Javid made an order “removing her British citizenship” on Tuesday.
The document, addressed to Begum’s mother, said the decision was taken “in light of the circumstances of your daughter”.
“I would be very grateful if you could ensure the Home Secretary’s decision is brought to her attention, along with her right to appeal,” it added.
The east London schoolgirl who left Britain as a 15-year-old was tracked down to a refugee camp in northern Syria last weekend by The Times.
Subsequently she has been interviewed on Sky News and the BBC, with her comments being broadcasted and subject to intense debate around the world.
She and two of her school friends, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, originally made the headlines when they fled Bethnal Green, London to travel to Syria to join IS in February 2015.
