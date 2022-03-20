Elizabeth Hurley Shares Heartache As She's Forced To Miss Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne's Funeral

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley in 2011 Olga Bermejo via Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley has told fans that her “heart aches” after being forced to miss ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s funeral this weekend.

The cricket legend was laid to rest on Sunday morning in Australia, in a private ceremony attended by around 80 guests, including his friends, family and former teammates.

Ahead of the private ceremony, Elizabeth told her Instagram followers that she would not be in attendance due to filming commitments in London.

“My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral,” she explained. “I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there.”

She added: “It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.”

Elizabeth and Shane were engaged between September 2011 and December 2013.

The Austin Powers star previously said of her former fiancé’s death: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Shane began his professional cricket career in the early 90s, and went on to be considered one of the greats of the sport.

Over the course of his career, he set the record for most Test wickets taken by any bowler with 708, though this was later bested by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in 2007.

At the 1999 cricket World Cup, Shane was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the tournament, and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches.

He is also credited with “reviving the art of leg-spin”.

Shane Warne Bradley Kanaris via Getty Images

Shane died earlier this month at the age of 52, following a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

A state memorial in his honour is to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground at the end of this month.