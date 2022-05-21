Sharon Osbourne says her and Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee is “lucky to be alive” after she escaped a fire at a recording studio that claimed the life of a man inside.

The fire ripped through the studio in Los Angeles on Thursday while Aimee and record producer and rapper Jamal Rajad Davis were inside, but the pair both managed to escape.

Advertisement

They were both treated for smoke inhalation, but it was later discovered that another male, who has not yet been named, died in the fire, which took 78 firefighters nearly an hour to get under control, according to reports.

Sharon Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne pictured in 2010. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sharon described the incident as “beyond horrific” in a post shared on Instagram and sent her prayers to the dead man’s family.

Advertisement

“Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” she wrote.

“They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.

Advertisement

“What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.”

She added: “This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.

“Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Sharon also shared a comment from the wife of Jamal, who she thanked for “literally saving” Aimee’s life.

Advertisement

“She asked my husband to catch her so she can jump out of the second floor window after he was yelling letting everyone in the building know,” Pretty Face Ray’Ray shared.

“Glad she didn’t have to and she was ok. I’m still here right now, hoping I can salvage our studio equipment.”

Sharon responded: “Your husband alerting her literally saved her life. THANK YOU @pretty.face.rayray.”

Aimee returned to the burnt out studio on Friday and was seen hugging Jamal, who is credited with sounding the alarm about the fire.

Aimée Osbourne thanks music producer Jamal Rajad Davis, outside a Hollywood recording studio in Los Angeles Friday, May 20, 2022 via Associated Press

“I was my own smoke detector,” Jamal told the Los Angeles Times. “I ran to my room and grabbed my stuff and left my door open, trying to call my cats out to follow me.”