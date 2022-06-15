Sharon Osbourne Offers Update On Ozzy's Health After His Recent Surgery

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband Ozzy is “doing well and on the road to recovery” after the rocker underwent surgery recently.

The former X Factor judge provided an update on her Instagram story as she thanked fans for their “love and support” in the lead-up to the procedure.

She previously revealed that she was travelling to Los Angeles to support the Black Sabbath star, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Writing on Instagram, Sharon wrote: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Ozzy has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

In an interview with Classic Rock magazine in May, Ozzy said he was waiting on more surgery for his neck after a quad bike accident in 2003 left him with lasting damage.

He added: “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The singer previously cancelled his North American tour in 2020 to undergo medical treatment.

In April, Sharon revealed that Ozzy had contracted Covid, noting that she was “very worried” for him given his health conditions.