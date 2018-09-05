Sharon Osbourne has launched a scathing attack on ‘The X Factor’ and Simon Cowell, ahead of her return to the show later in the year. While the new series of ‘X Factor’ is currently underway, Sharon is yet to make an appearance, and will instead be joining the panel later in the run, as an “impartial judge” during live shows. Speaking to Howard Stern on his radio show, she shared her relief at not having to take part in the audition process this year, admitting: “I don’t have to have those kids singing in my face. They all suck, and it’s like: is this karaoke or what?”

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne

Commenting that she was now at the “end of her contract”, she continued: “It’s no holds barred. It’s like, ‘get the fuck off the stage, you’re shit’.” She was similarly scathing about the show’s boss, Simon Cowell, noting that he “loves to be on TV” and “will do whatever he has to do to get that fucking fat face on TV”, though she did have some nice things to say. “I like Simon, he’s been very good to me,” she insisted, before adding: “But he’s a fucking pain in the arse.”

Summers/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Sharon with her former co-stars Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell